American actress and comedian Aubrey Plaza is well-known for portraying April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation. Her deadpan-style comic was much loved by the audience. The actress has now opened up about her awkward experience while shooting for a film.

Aubrey has recently hit a career-high as one of the main stars of the second season of the highly-popular HBO series The White Lotus. Amidst this, the 38 years old actress’ old video revealing the awkward experience on the set of The To Do List is making the headlines.

During an interview with Conan O’Brien in 2013, Aubrey Plaza revealed that she was surprised when writer and director Maggie Carey allegedly had written m*sturbating scenes in the script to do it for real. This goes against the standard practice on film sets would be the use of modesty barriers or even the use of prosthetics when actors simulate intimate scenes.

Aubrey Plaza revealed during the show, “In my head, I envisioned a nice scene where you see my hand slowly go out of frame. That’s what I thought I was going into, but then when I showed up, the camera was mounted on the ceiling, I was in my underwear and a Clinton T-Shirt, and there were a bunch of old men smoking, ya know, the crew guys. And then I went and touched myself.”

Aubrey maintained that she had a different idea of how the intimate scene would be filmed. She explained, “I thought I was doing one thing and then when I showed up, it was a whole different thing. It was a full-body shot. And I asked the director, “What should I do?” And she said, “M*sturbate like it says in the script.”‘

At the time, Aubrey Plaza admitted that she was anxious about filming the scene in another interview.

