Actor Simu Liu took the world by storm in 2021 after starring in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. The 33-year-old actor’s first as a superhero was then touted as one of the best debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe even earning him a spot on TIME’s “100 Most Influential People in the World” list in May 2022. The actor before going big earlier worked in Kim’s Convenience which ran for 5 seasons starring in 2016.

While the actor earned all the fame after scoring a hit with Shang-Chi, his personal life remained very private until last year when he went official on Instagram. Is Simu Liu married? Well, that would be a hard no but yes, the handsome hunk is dating someone. Read on for more.

Simu Liu in December 2022 went Instagram official with his girlfriend Allison Hsu. The picture quickly managed to break the Internet while also breaking many hearts. Liu is currently in a relationship with Hsu. The actor shared a picture of theirs in Christmas sweaters and captioned the post as, “pictured: two asians in front of santa’s cr*tch.” The Hollywood actor’s girlfriend, according to the website Suggest is a digital marketing manager at Interscope Records. Hsu’s LinkedIn profile revealed that she was also named on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2022. According to reports, Simu Liu and Allison Hsu first made their public debut at the premiere of Violent Night in November 2022.

The actor also shared pictures with her girlfriend from a beach vacation in the second week of December later telling a publication that he wanted to meet Hsu’s parents over the holiday. Before Hsu, Simu Liu was linked to actress Jade Bender. Prior to that, Liu was linked to actress Tina Jung. Jung, for the unversed, appeared in two episodes of Kim’s Convenience as Jeanie Park.

On the work front, Simu Liu will soon be seen in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie which also stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in lead roles. The actor will also star in Arthur the King and if sources are to be believed Liu will also star in Shang-Chi 2.

