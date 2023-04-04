Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are currently shooting for the upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux, and their pictures from the iconic staircase scene are going viral on social media. Directed by Todd Phillips, the film is the second instalment to the Joaquin starrer, which was released in 2019 and is one of the most critically acclaimed films ever. As Gaga and Phoenix’s pictures were leaked online, netizens are now reacting to it and dragging Margot Robbie into the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those of you who don’t know, Gaga will be seen playing the role of Harley Quinn in the film, whereas Joaquin will be reprising the role of Joker in the second instalment. This is one of the most anticipated films and will mostly be released next year.

Talking about their latest leaked pictures from the sets of Joker: Folie à Deux, Lady Gaga, aka Harley Quinn, joins Joaquin Phoenix’s character at the Shakespeare and Anderson avenues at West 167th Street in the Bronx.

Entertainment Tonight took to their Instagram page and shared their pictures; take a look at them below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

The pictures have definitely left the fans excited, and we can’t wait to see their camaraderie on the silver screen together.

Reacting to Lady Gaga’s pictures with Joaquin Phoenix, a user on Instagram commented, “Nope. Margot or bust.”

Another user commented, “Why did they replace Margot hate it when they do that!”

A third user commented, “Man Margot was best😢”

A fourth user commented, “Margot Is The Best 💖💖💖”

What are your thoughts on Lady Gaga’s leaked pictures from the sets of Joker: Folie à Deux? Tell us in the space below.

