Kendall Jenner and her rumored beau, Bad Bunny, the rapper seem to be enjoying each other’s company a lot. As they are indulging in fun activities on weekends. The duo is very much immersed in their own world as they get snapped while having a horse riding session. Both Kendall and Benito looked enthusiastic about their fun activity. Keep reading to know everything about it and more like how the netizens reacted to it and believe us they will not fail to amuse you.

For the unversed, Kendall was previously in a relationship with Devin Booker but parted ways last year only. Benito on the other hand was with a woman called Carliz de la Cruz who allegedly sued the rapper for using her voice in his music without his consent.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were photographed by TMZ on Sunday at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center. The report stated they took turns riding the horses alone. They even rode one together. Kendall was wearing a white sleeveless crop top paired with blue denim with a cap on and a flannel shirt around her waist. The report stated that they spent about 90 minutes enjoying their fun date including one where they shared a romantic ride together.

Kendall Jenner’s alleged beau like the supermodel was no novice to horse riding. They both looked quite accustomed to their rides. Kendall in one of the images could be seen taking photos of the rapper on her phone. Not to mention both were happy and had smiles on their faces. But the netizens were more concerned about how they communicated with each other. One of the users tweeted, “I am so confused what do they even talk about-💀 homegirl can’t even cut a cucumber how is she able to understand a single word in Spanish”

Another netizen quipped, their alleged romance does not seem genuine enough as they wrote, “This love is random and forced”

One of them praised the couple saying, “They’re so cute”

Another humorously Tweeted, “I bet she downloaded duolingo only for him”

Followed by comments like, “His taste is just bad..” “both desperate,” “wonder how much money she offered him to go out on a date.”

Check out the viral pictures shared on Twitter:

Kendall Jenner and bad bunny officially together pic.twitter.com/GBxj93a6YH — moon (@unrealkeen) April 4, 2023

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny‘s romance rumours started in February this year when the two of them were spotted playing ‘tonsil hockey’ at a private club.

