The life of the Kardashians is always filled with controversies and relationship brawls. Adding to the list, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are the new love birds the world is discussing. While things are not official between them, the fans have noticed that the rapper has taken a dig at Kendall’s ex-partner Devin Booker. Read on to find out!

While Jenner always wanted to keep her relationship private, she once spilled the beans about how her ex, Booker is bonding with her younger family members. However, back in November 2022, it was confirmed that the model and basketball player had ended their relationship due to their busy schedules and the wrong timing. Right after their breakup, the linkup of the model with rapper Bunny soon began to circulate! Read on for more details about

As reported by Page Six, fans have noticed that Bad Bunny took a shot at Kendall Jenner’s ex Devin Booker in a verse on Eladio Carrión’s track “Coco Chanel”. As the rapper sings in Spanish, he says, “I’m not bad baby, that’s a gimmick / But the Puerto Rico sun is warmer than the one in Phoenix.”

Devin Booker plays Basketball for the Phoenix Suns, and it was not hard for people to guess what Bad Bunny was talking about. In another verse of the song, the rapper takes a dig by mentioning, “Scorpios are dangerous,” which happens to be Kendall Jenner’s zodiac sign.

The romance between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny began to swirl in February. The couple has yet to confirm their relationship explicitly but continues to spend a significant amount of time together, creating a lot of buzz about their new relationship. The model and the rapper were recently spotted sneaking into an Oscars after-party together. The new love birds have previously showcased their romance during their PDA-filled date as they came together for a full-on kiss and a bit of a snuggle.

