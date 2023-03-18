Selena Gomez recently surpassed Kylie Jenner to regain the throne of Most Followed Woman Celebrity on Instagram. In fact, the Kardashian sister ended up losing followers because of her contribution towards allegedly bullying the sensational pop star amid the Hailey Bieber feud. Celebrations are currently in order as Sel becomes the first woman to gain 400 million followers on the social media platform. Scroll below for more details!

A lot has happened of late but everything turned out pretty favourable for Selena. A couple of social media posts and TikTok videos by Hailey Bieber and her BFFs Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner convinced fans they were trying to bully Gomez. The Only Murders In The Building actress even ended up quitting social media amid all the negativity. But Selenators, as her fans call themselves, were in full revenge mode, and its result is visible to one and all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Selena Gomez is now the first and only woman to achieve 400 million followers on Instagram. The actress has been quite active on social media, and fans love her unfiltered posts. In addition, the Hailey Bieber drama helped her gain more attention, hence, the surge in followers. She’s only behind football legends Cristiano Ronaldo (562 million) and Lionel Messi (442 million), ranking #3 on the list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Meanwhile, the second woman on the most followed Instagram list is Kylie Jenner, with 382 million family. Ariana Grande (361 million), Kim Kardashian (348 million), Beyonce (300 million) and Khloe Kardashian (348 million) are the other women in the Top 10.

Selena’s BFF, Taylor Swift, is #15 with 249 million followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Congratulations to Selena Gomez and Selenators!

Must Read: What Is Zack Snyder Hinting At With Superman Post Featuring Henry Cavill After All That Chaos Around His Comeback & Exit?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News