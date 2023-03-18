Keanu Reeves is back as ‘Baba Yaga’ to reprise his role in John Wick: Chapter 4. Watch this billion-dollar franchise’s 4th installment, Lionsgate and PVR Pictures have opened advance bookings – for fans across the country who wish to watch it ahead of the official release, you can book ‘The Thursday Preview’ for 23rd March in select multiplexes across India.

The fourth installment is a direct sequel to John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum from 2019 and will mark as the longest film in the franchise. The new chapter will witness the world of Wick entering a new era, and Baba Yaga prepared to wreak havoc on his foes with his deadly fighting prowess and combat skills. Recent screenings and reviews of the film have earned impressive reactions worldwide, predicting the film to be one of the biggest box office openings of the year.

John Wick: Chapter 4 pre-booking: How to book tickets online

You can book tickets online for John Wick: Chapter 4 (including Thursday Premiere) in advance from Paytm and BookMyShow. In addition, you can also head to dedicated apps or websites of PVR, INOX and Cinepolis among others. The title is available in four languages – English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film releases in multiple formats which include IMAX, 4DX, MX4D, DBOX, ICE and 2D.

Early reviews are looking positive, and with fans eagerly waiting for the release – predictions of a huge box office collection is expected. The original “John Wick” earned $86 million worldwide in 2014 followed by $171.5 million for “John Wick: Chapter 2” in 2017 and $327.3 million for “Chapter 3 – Parabellum” in 2019.

Lionsgate and PVR Pictures will release John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters on 24th March 2023 in India.

