One of the most trending names on the Internet at this point is Keanu Reeves for many reasons. The actor is already gracing the big screen coming week with the much-anticipated John Wick Chapter 4. Amid that, there is also a constant buzz around him returning to the DCU with Constantine 2. If that is not enough, there are these often rumours of him being in contention to play various roles at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What if we tell you there is one more IP waiting for him now, and it already stars Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan too?

Will, who has been bouncing back to work after whatever happened at the Oscars last year, is back in form. The star was most recently seen in Emancipation and was appreciated for his work. The King Richard actor now gets on board for the sequel of I Am Legend, popularly known as I Am Legend 2. The movie, with its first news has become one of the most anticipated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now if the reports are to be believed, I Am Legend 2 has been now joined by none other than the action superstar Keanu Reeves. The news gets even more exciting because Reeves will not be playing a character that is good to Smith and Michael B. Jordan’s part. There is a twist. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Giant Freakin Robot report, Keanu Reeves has reportedly joined I Am Legend 2 as a villain/antagonist. The actor has been roped in to pitch him opposite Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan in the sequel. There is no confirmation on which villain character he is playing as of now but the highest possibilities are of either Darkseekers or the rampaging, or vampire-like antagonists of the first film. And if the latter is the case, he will be playing a leader amongst the mutants who will be matching against the few non-mutant humans.

However, Keanu Reeves is right now one of the busiest men as he is promoting John Wick Chapter 4 extensively. He has been quite candid about the same and has even revealed pretty much about his conversations with multiple studios; the most spoke about it, of course, Constantine 2 at the DCU. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Jay Z Confessed To Cheating On His Wife, Beyonce & Said: “In My Case, It’s Deep, Then All The Things Happen There: Infidelity…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News