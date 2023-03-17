When we talk about queen Beyonce, she has always remained at the top of her game professionally, but her personal life once had gone for a toss when she experienced trouble in her married paradise. Jay Z & Beyonce had grabbed a lot of eyeballs when rumuors of infidelity broke out. However, there was no confirmation on the same but once Jay himself, in an interview, confessed that he had cheated on Bey & blamed his childhood issues.

The perfect couple, Beyonce and Jay Z faced issues in their marriage after the latter allegedly cheated on his wife. The cracks in their married life began in the year 2014 as there were rumours of cheating. Bey’s bombshell album Lemonade confirmed the rumors of infidelity and then Jay Z broke the silence on it & admitted that the reports were true.

In an interview with The New York Times Styles Magazine, Jay Z revealed that he had built up walls due to issues in childhood, which led him to shutting down and cheating. Baring his heart, he said, “The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you have caused and then have to deal with yourself. You have to survive so you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode, what happens? You shut down all emotions.” He further added, “So, even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can’t connect. In my case, like, it’s deep. And then all the things happen there: infidelity.”

For the unversed, Jay Z had also hinted that he might have gotten divorced to Beyonce, but he had therapy, and it helped him a lot. The duo got married in the year 2008 and are proud parents of three children. The duo has been together for over 20 years and have proved you need to constantly work on your marriage to make it work.

