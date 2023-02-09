American pop singer Beyonce is known to be the QUEEN when it comes to fashion. She has a unique styling sense and has always tried to put her best fashion foot forward whenever she has been out. Be it a red carpet look, an event’s after party, an award show or even her promotional events, Queen B has always looked her best self! Recently, she was seen at the Grammys 2023 looking absolutely stunning in a metallic golden and silver outfit with ruffle flairs at the edge.

Queen B has never disappointed her massive fanbase with her fashionable looks, and the singer has never shied away from wearing revealing outfits giving a lil peek at her busty assets. Today we bring you a throwback picture from the Oscars after-party where the diva looked nothing less than a boss b*tch!

As shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram, at the Oscars 2022’s after party, Beyonce could be seen in the pictures wearing a barely-there n*de embellished with stone detailing dress that covered the private parts but gave an ample amount of peek into her busty cleav*ge and hourglass figure. The outfit featured a thigh-high slit, and the diva could be seen pairing the look with a sheer nude-coloured veil. To accessorise the look, Beyonce wore a diamond-studded statement neckpiece and ditched every other jewellery piece to keep the attention on her bejewelled outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEYONCÉ MAFIA 👽 (@beyonce.mafia)

For makeup, Beyonce went with a more glam look. She completed her makeover with a full coverage foundation, contoured cheeks and nose, defined brows, smokey brown-toned eyeshadow with soft kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-laden lashes and glossy brown lip shade. She kept the whole look a lil nude and brown undertone. Beyonce kept her hair down in soft curls and accentuated the look with a pair of vintage sunglasses.

Did you like Beyonce’s look from the Oscars after-party? She had created quite a buzz with her barley-there n*de outfit. What are your thoughts let us know!

