Amber Heard, a name which is not unknown to anyone after what went down between her and Hollywood star Johnny Depp. But keeping aside all that negativity today, we will focus on Heard’s stylish self. She is undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous actresses not only in Hollywood but across the globe. In all her social media posts, whether they are of casual outings or photoshoots, or red-carpet appearances, she sways us all with her picture-perfect looks. With social media and paparazzi, we and the fans get instant updates on the actress and get to see photographs from their past.

Heard’s facial symmetry is supposedly perfect, and we can’t deny that as well! She is someone just out of a dream who breaks millions of hearts on a daily basis whenever she decides to drop her ethereal pics on social media. We have dug up one image from an old photoshoot. Scroll down as we decode this American beauty’s throwback look.

One of her fans shared the images on Instagram, and as per the user, Amber’s pictures were taken by photographer Patrick Demarchelier for Vanity Fair way back in 2010. The carousel consists of two monochrome pictures. Let us decode them one by one! In the first image, only Amber Heard decided to stump her by stripping off half of her clothes as she went topless. She sat there posing and blocking the view of her appealing bust with her s*xy and flawless legs. She wore a short skirt dangerously exposing her inner thighs. Since the picture was in black and white, making out the colours was a bit difficult. For makeup, she wore full coverage make-up with open hair styled with loose curls.

In the second picture, Amber Heard wore a peplum top with a sweetheart neckline paired with a bolero-styled polka-dot jacket. Her makeup was on point, accentuating her facial features and making them look prettier than ever. She posed with a cute little dog, which equally stole our hearts like the Aquaman actress. Her hair was tied in a low ponytail with loose strands on the side.

Amber Heard is the reigning queen of style, and whenever we come across a picture of her, our hearts skip a beat; you would be lying if you said otherwise. Look at her; god must have been in a perfect mood when they created her! What do you think? Tell us in the comment section!

