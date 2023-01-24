Amber Heard has been declared guilty of defaming Johnny Depp during the latest Virginia trial. She was ordered to pay a compensation of $10.35 million which was later settled for only $1 million. But did you know, the Aquaman star strategically took steps during divorce? Well, the details of it will leave you shell-shocked.

A lot had been said and done during the one-year span that Johnny and Amber remained married. There were accusations of cheating with Elon Musk, a threesome with Cara Delevingne and so much more! On the other hand, the Justice League actress accused him of domestic violence, and verbal abuse amongst other claims.

A report by Animated Times now reveals details that are truly giving us goosebumps. It looks like Amber Heard strategically planned to leave Johnny Depp destructed. She allegedly filed for divorce citing their official separation day as 17th April 2016. Betty Sue Palmer, JD’s mom, passed away just 2 days prior to that and the actor was facing his worst possible phase.

On the other hand, Amber heard filed for a restraining order against Johnny Depp on 27th May 2016. That was again the day Johnny Depp was ideally supposed to celebrate the birthday of his daughter Lily-Rose Depp. But unfortunately, his ex-wife stole the thunder.

One refuses to believe that all of this is mere coincidence!

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp denied all the allegations made against him by Amber Heard and termed them “heinous.”

He reacted to them in court and said, “It’s insane to hear heinous accusations of violence, s*xual violence, that she’s attributed to me, that she’s accused me of. I don’t think anyone enjoys having to split themselves open and tell the truth, but there are times when one simply has to because it’s gotten out of control. Horrible. Ridiculous. Humiliating. Ludicrous. Painful. Savage. Unimaginably brutal. Cruel and all false.”

