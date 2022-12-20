Aquaman actress Amber Heard is known for her acting skills and her glamorous looks. However, the diva has been top of our trending list because of the ongoing defamation case with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Now, in a recent update, the actress has finally decided to settle the case and also pay the 1 million to Depp. Well, apart from being under the public radar for all the wrong reasons, Amber also hits the headlines because of her sartorial fashion choices.

Amber has never failed to put her best fashion foot forward whenever she steps outside in the city. Be it for a red carpet look or a premiere event or a casual brunch, she has always looked fashionably amazing!

Even though Amber Heard has her own social media platform, she enjoys a massive fanbase who share her pictures on their fan pages. Just like that, a fan page took to their Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of the actress. Today we bring you to the time when Amber wore a transparent outfit and made us realise who the real boss lady is.

In the picture, Amber Heard can be seen wearing a black coloured sheer dress with rhinestone detailing and covering her assets with a black monokini attached to the outfit. Flaunting her toned and curvaceous figure, Amber slayed the attire like a queen. She added a pair of dainty earrings to balance the look and completed it with a messy bun look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐝 (@amber_heard_sexy)

For makeup, Amber Heard opted for a full coverage foundation, contoured cheekbones, defined brows, smokey eyeshadow, and added falsies, she completed the look with soft red matte lip shade. She ditched any other accessory to keep the focus on her outfit.

What do you think of this throwback look of Amber Heard’s? Let us know in the comments!

