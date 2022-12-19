Nora Fatehi has been creating quite a buzz since the past few days after getting a chance to sing for FIFA World Cup’s anthem, ‘Light The Sky Up‘. She had performed in the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup, and also she graced the stage at the closing ceremony looking like the diva she is. Nora Fatehi has a unique sense when it comes to fashion. It has always been luxurious, trendy and up to the mark. Scroll below to check out her FIFA World Cup’s closing ceremony look.

Nora is a true blu fashionista of Bollywood who never fails her audience to mesmerise with her fashion skills. Be it a casual airport look or a red carpet or an event look, Nora has always created a buzz with her fashionable looks.

A few hours back, Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures taken just before her FIFA closing ceremony. Sharing those, she captioned with black and red hearts. In the photos, Nora can be seen wearing Michael Cinco clothing and well, she clearly raised the temperature quite high with her looks.

Nora Fatehi opted for a gothic black bejewelled short bodycon dress with full sleeve and glove detailing with intricate embroidery with black stones, beads and fringes. She paired the look with black stockings, pump heels and absolutely no accessories as she wanted her outfit to do the talking.

For makeup, Nora Fatehi chose a subtle look and with a soft foundation, blushed cheeks, defined brows, cut-crease eye-shadow with winged eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones and pink lip shade, she completed the look. Nora kept her hair open in curls.

Well, she surely took our breath away with her whole attire as she flaunted her curvaceous figure. What do you think about Nora Fatehi’s FIFA closing ceremony look? Let us know in the comments below.

