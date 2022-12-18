Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan, who made his Pan-India debut with his latest horror comedy ‘Bhediya’, got struck in a controversy as his pronunciation went wrong.

Recently, Galatta Plus organized a ‘ roundtable in true sense’ program. Many celebrities including Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde, Varun Dhawan, Anurag Kashyap, Hemanth Rao, Dulquer Salman, and many more attended it.

During this, director Hemanth Rao who was representing the Kannada film industry spoke about Kannada films and Kannada audiences. He also added that most of the people seemed to be unaware that it was ‘Kannada’ and not ‘Kannad.’ He said, “When I came out for work opportunities 8-9 years ago, people used to say Kannad. And when I came back, people like myself, Rakshit, Rishab, Raj, and Prasanth simply wanted to make people say Kannada.” Hemanth also added how now, KGF and Kantara have brought the Kannada industry some much-needed attention and recognition.

However, what caught everyone’s attention is that even after Hemanth talked about Kannada pronunciation, Varun Dhawan yet goes on to mispronounce ‘Kannada’.

Talking at the same event, Varun Dhawan said, “I hate using the term regional cinema, but Kannad cinema, Tamil cinema, or Telugu cinema are now seeing so much limelight. But some of the biggest hits in Hindi, when my dad was making films in the 90s, were remakes of Tamil or Telugu films.”

Marking the same, one user on social media wrote, “Varun really comes across as one of those people that only cares about himself, his career, his film being a hit. Bas. Doesn’t care about cinema in general, is not a cine buff, doesn’t respect other people’s work, and is just generally ignorant of anything that does not pertain to him,”.

Another user wrote, “What did he even do to deserve a seat in this interview.?”

One wrote, “He is such an insult to Bollywood. This is all I expected from him.”

With this, netizens are angry and are slamming him for insulting the South, despite Hemanth’s long speech on Kannada pronunciation.

