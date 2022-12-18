Everything about Prabhas has been going viral for a few days now. A week ago, it was announced that he will be seen appearing on the most-watched Telugu talk show Unstoppable with NBK.

The show is currently streaming on Aha video which is one of the leading digital platforms in South India. Nandamuri Balakrishna is the host of this show and Prabhas has been invited to be the guest of the show.

The shooting of this episode has been completed recently and is all set to be aired on the OTT platform at the end of this month. Aha video has shared the trailer of this episode and it is taking the internet the storm for all the right reasons.

In this promo, Balakrishna is seen asking Prabhas about his marriage and said, recently, when Sharwanand appeared on the show, I asked him about his marriage and the answer was that he will marry after you. So now you have to tell me when is it that you are going to marry.”

To this Prabhas replied, “ If Sarwanand has said that he will marry after me, then I should say that I will marry after Salman Khan does.”

A couple of weeks ago, there were a lot of rumours that Prabhas is dating his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon. Later, through an Instagram post, Kriti Sanon made it clear that it was her Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan who went a little crazy and started the dating rumours.

The makers shared the promo of the show on their Instagram handle and wrote, “Everything you wanted to know and every way you like him to be…❤️🤩 Darling #Prabhas at his witty and fun best with #NandamuriBalakrishna on #UnstoppableWithNBKS2🕺🕺Premieres December 30.”

Audiences in the show can be seen laughing to the fullest for the natural comedy timing of Prabhas. Gopichand, one of his best friends has accompanied him on the show where both of them have shared some candid moments with the audience.

Prabhas also turned emotional while talking about his uncle Krishnam Raju who passed away recently. On the work front, Prabhas will be seen in Salaar directed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel. It also stars Shruti Haasan opposite the actor. He also has Om Raut’s Adipurush with Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.

