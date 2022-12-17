After basking in the success of her Tollywood career, Rashmika Mandanna is now all set to rule Hindi cinema. After making her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta-led Goodbye, she’s all set to return to the big screen with another flick. Rashmika is currently gearing up for the release of her other Bollywood film Mission Majnu where she’s paired opposite handsome Sidharth Malhotra.

Recently, the film’s teaser was dropped online and it’s grabbed eyeballs for all the right reasons. But before her upcoming film hits the big screens, she recently made a stylish appearance at an award show that invited trolls for different reasons.

For the award night, Rashmika Mandanna opted for an off-white co-ords which she paired with a black belt. The actress was seen posing for the paps while greeting them. But looks like her actions haven’t gone down well with netizens as they trolled her for her ‘overacting’.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “It seems she has come for a karate match n why everytime the same hand wala pose, ho gaya bhai movie mei, get over it now,” while another said “Why does she always do this hand wala pose? it’s so irritating.” A netizens also said, “Bhaut ho gaya iska…cartoon jese lag rahi hai… sinchan ki behen lag rahi hai.”

A few even found her attire to be similar to Karate dress. A user wrote, “Karate kid in takeshis castle.” “Karate ke kapde q pene he isne,” read another comment. “Ye karate kab se karne lag gayi,” said another user. Check out the video:

Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna was in news when she reacted to the her ban in the Kannada industry. While addressing media, she was heard telling them, “What happens inside remains inside only. I really can’t go around and tell people what is happening in my inbox. I don’t think have been banned. People started overreacting. When they asked me about Kantara, it was just two days since release. It is up to people how they understand my words. I can’t keep explaining it to everyone. And I am ready to work in the Kannada cinema if I get offers. Till now, I have been busy with other languages.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Rashmika Mandanna being trolled for her looks and ‘overacting’? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

