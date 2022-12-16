Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the power couples in the Hindi film industry. The two got married in 1999 after dating for nearly four years. Even after over two decades, the two leave their fans in awe with their cute chemistry and hilarious banter.

While he often stayed away from controversies, he was rumoured to be having extramarital affairs with fellow Bollywood actress Priety Zinta. Gossip mills went overdrive with reports that something was brewing between them. These reports are also said to have affected Ajay, Kajol’s decade-long marriage.

It all began after Ajay Devgn and Preity starred in Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke which was released in 2001. The film received mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience and performed decently at the box office.

Devgn, however, was quick to rubbish the rumours and slammed the media portals for circulating baseless rumours. During a conversation with Rediff, he said, “I do not want to comment on my personal affairs. People talk too much – it’s really irritating me now. They jump to conclusions for no reason, without sufficient proof. I never talk about my personal life. After these rumors, I definitely do not want to comment on anything.”

“Preity and I are two mature individuals who happen to work together and work cordially. If people see hidden meanings between our exchanged hellos, too bad. I’d love to say I simply don’t care about all that is written. But these rumors make working together really awkward at one level or another,” Ajay Devgn said.

Devgn is now basking in the glory of his recent successful film Drishyam 2 which broke the box office records in three weeks entering the 200 crore club. The film is a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name and a sequel to the 2015 film.

