The weekdays held on well for Drishyam 2 as close to 6 crores more came in during the weekdays. Collections stayed stable right from Monday (1.61 crores) to Thursday (1.25 crores*) which was good news indeed for the film. Lack of competition helped the Ajay Devgn starrer in a big way though it must be mentioned that it made little of the challenge that had earlier come its way from first Bhediya and then An Action Hero.

The film has now crossed 215 crores mark as it currently stands at 215.61 crores*. From here, the week on week drop would be more than the last four weeks though since there is Avatar: The Way of Water this week and then Cirkus in the next. It would need to hold on to some traction in days to come and that will allow 225 crores lifetime to most definitely come with a good shot at the 230 crores mark as well.

The Abhishek Pathak directed film Drishyam 2 is a much required blockbuster that Bollywood has enjoyed towards the close of year which was disastrous for 90% of Hindi films. One just hopes that Cirkus keeps the entertainment factor going and ends 2022 on a huge high.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

