We’re just a few hours away from witnessing the visual extravaganza in the form of James Cameron’s Avatar 2. In India, the craze is at its peak despite being a non-superhero film from Hollywood. It’s one of the rare films which has got early night and midnight shows. Let’s see how it has performed so far in advance booking for day 1 at the box office!

For the unversed, the film is a sequel to Avatar, which was released back in 2009. Back then, it had earned a massive total of over 140 crores at the Indian box office. Globally, it still holds the record of being the highest-grossing film in history. With such glory behind along with a mesmerizing visual experience, the audience is charged up.

Speaking about the collection so far, Avatar 2 earned 15.50 crores gross till yesterday night through advance booking for day 1. With this, it has crossed the number of Thor: Love And Thunder, which had made 14 crores gross in India for day 1 through advance ticket sales. A few days back, the film was lagging far behind Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, things have drastically changed!

Avatar 2 has picked up an unbelievable pace in the last couple of days and is on its way to cross Doctor Strange 2’s day 1 advance booking collection of 19.80 crores gross in India. It is also aiming to go past Spider-Man: No Way Home’s 22 crores gross before the day ends.

