James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is all set for a grand release this Friday i.e. 16th December. It’s a big relief for the investors as the film is releasing as per schedule in China and as expected, early signs suggest a terrific start at the box office. Let’s see what the opening weekend prediction is!

For the unversed, the prequel of the film was released way back in 2009. Through several re-runs, it managed to score $2.92 billion at the box office to become the highest-grossing film of all time. In China alone, the film had made a huge $250 million+ collection in the lifetime run. This number is now expected to be crossed like a cakewalk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the report on Sacnilk.com, Avatar 2 has recorded a superb response in advance booking in China. Till 9th December, the film had made $12 million through advance ticket sales. It is predicted to earn between $185 million – $205 million in its opening weekend itself, which is more than a predicted start in the domestic market (North America).

Meanwhile, recently James Cameron asked people not to “whine” about the length of Avatar 2. As his highly-anticipated sequel is set for release, the 68-year-old director doesn’t think people should complain about its 3-hour and 10-minute run time because so many TV viewers are willing to binge-watch the entire series in one sitting. “I don’t want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch (television) for eight hours,” he told Empire magazine.

“I can almost write this part of the review. ‘The agonizingly long three-hour movie’… It’s like, give me a f******break. I’ve watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row. Here’s the big social paradigm shift that has to happen, it’s okay to get up and go pee,” Cameron added.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Avatar 2 vs Spider-Man: No Way Home vs Doctor Strange 2 At Box Office: James Cameron’s Biggie Might Not Be Able To Beat Marvel Biggies In Day 1 Advance Booking?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News