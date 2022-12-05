Filmmaker James Cameron is one of the most popular directors in Hollywood. He is considered one of the industry’s most innovative filmmakers. His film Titanic fetched his popularity throughout the world and several awards. Kate Winslet received an Academy Award nomination for playing Rose in the film.

Now the filmmaker and Winslet are teaming up once again for Avatar: The Way of Water, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2009 film Avatar that releases worldwide later this month. The filmmaker and Winslet are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film.

During a conversation with Radio Times, James Cameron revealed how terrified she was working on the 1997 film Titanic. “I think Kate came out of Titanic a bit traumatised by the scale of the production and her responsibility within it… We’ve both been eager over time to work together again, to see what the other is about at this point in our lives and careers.”

Speaking about his experience of working with Kate after so many years, the filmmaker said, “She’s very large and in charge on set. You’d swear she was producing the film!’ The director was quick to admit that he was indeed quite different on that set, and with the years he is “a lot more mellow now.”

Kate had previously said that she was genuinely terrified of James Cameron working on the sets of Titanic. She also expressed her doubts about whether she would return to work with James earlier, saying how there was so much pressure while filming the 1997 film.

Meanwhile, Kate Winslet plays the role of Metkayina matriarch Ronal in the much-anticipated return to the planet of Pandora in Avatar: The Way of Water. The studio has already announced four sequels to Avatar, and with two already filmed, the chances of the other two depends on the fate of the sequel releasing on December 16.

