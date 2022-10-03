Avatar: The Way of Water is a little more than two months away, but the hype around it is growing day by day. All thanks to the re-release of the 2009 original film. The first part’s remastered version has hit the big screens and has pushed the highest-grossing movie of all time to a new limit.

Over its second weekend at the box office, the re-release collection added to the total, which crossed the $2.9 billion mark. It is the first time that a movie has ever touched that record. A lot of expectations around the sequel are hence growing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While talking about Avatar: The Way of Water, we already know its budget, which is a whopping $250 million. Let’s take a look at the star cast and their salaries. According to ShowBizGalore, Sam Worthington, aka Jake Sully, has received a cheque of $10 million or 81 crores. Along with that, he will receive 5% profits, and as per the report, he is the only cast member who will earn through profits as well.

Zoe Saldana, who plays the role of Neytiri, is taking home a hefty cheque of $8 million or around 65 crores for Avatar: The Way of Water. The report also states that Sigourney Weaver’s salary is $3.5 million or 28 crores, Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch $2 million or 16 crores, and Kate Winslet as Ronal is earning $6 million or 49 crores.

It is Sam Worthington who is making the most of the cast. It is also said that Vin Diesel has a secret role in the movie. As per the outlet, the Fast & Furious actor will also be taking $10 million home. However, Sam still is making more through the profits.

Are you excited about Avatar 2? It will be hitting the theaters on 16th December.

Must Read: When Scarlett Johansson Indulged In A Steamy Makeout Session With Penelope Cruz In A Red Room That Left Us In A State Of Shock

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram