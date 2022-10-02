Scarlett Johansson and Penelope Cruz once made out in a steamy scene from their movie, which made us go weak on our knees. When it comes to Jojo Rabbit actress, Scarlett has a diverse range of roles in her career that spans several years. From being Black Widow, and Lucy to the number of roles with racy scenes, Johansson has done it all.

No wonder why the actress is referred to as s*x symbol in Hollywood. The Avengers: Endgame star doesn’t shy away from going a bit n*ked on screen and getting involved in many steamy make-out or s*x scenes.

While she starred in several such sequences, one of the most memorable ones was when Scarlett Johansson and Penelope Crux made out in a red room. The two Hollywood beauties locked their lips in the 2008 movie Vicky Cristina Barcelona. It is directed by Woody Allen, and also starred Javier Bardem (who is married to Cruz in real life), Rebecca Hall, and more.

The scene features Scarlett Johansson working in a red room. The wall is filled with steamy photos of Penelope Cruz’s character. Later, we see the Pirates of the Caribbean actress on the screen as well. As both women go around looking at the photos, they slowly turn to each other and go in for a full-blown makeout session.

From touching their face to playing with each other’s hair, Cruz and Scarlett make it look as real as possible. This racy sequence from Vicky Cristina Barcelona left many fans in shock upon its release. It remains the Don Jon actress’ one of the best s*xiest scenes of all time.

You can watch the clip here.

While talking about Scarlett Johansson, currently, the actress is busy filming two movies. She will be next seen in Ghosted, next to Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, and will return for The Jungle Book 2.

