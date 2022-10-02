Actor and actress who played Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the movie Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial talk about why they chose to play the roles. For the unversed, soon after the defamation trial ended earlier this year, it was announced that not only a documentary series but a film will also be released on it.

Within a span of a few weeks, the movie was made, and its trailer was recently released. Now, it is available for streaming on Tubi. The actors who take up the role of the Pirates of the Caribbean star and the Aquaman actress are Mark Hapka and Megan Davis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Upon the release of Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial movie, the cast and the crew have received criticism from both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard fans to milk money out of their legal drama. Others pointed out how there was no need for it as all the televised real recordings of the trial are available.

Now, the two actors who played Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial talk about why they took up the role. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Mark Hapka said, “When I was offered the role, it wasn’t necessarily a hell yes. It’s a risky role. I had questions. If there was going to be any type of bias or sway to either side, then I really wasn’t interested.”

“Everyone was very much a believer in portraying [Heard] as a real human being and her truth as fairly as his truth, and that made me feel comfortable even though it was such a short time frame,” Megan Davis said. Hapka added, “I knew this movie was getting made with or without me. Megan and I sat down and spoke together and she goes, ‘I’m going fully protect Amber, and you’re going to fully protect Johnny.'”

“So in doing so, in that tug of war, we can find that balance and make sure everything stays as neutral as possible,” he continued. Both the actors who played Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial knew that they would be receiving backlash but were not worried about it, for them, it was just a job.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson Lookalike Gets Bitten On His Chest By An Excited & Confused Fan, Here’s All You Need To Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram