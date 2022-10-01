‘Squid Game’ star Jung Ho-yeon has been chosen as one of the 100 rising leaders from across industries around the world by US magazine Time for this year.

Jung was named in the phenoms category of the 2022 Time 100 Next list, which included American actress Sydney Sweeney and Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, reports Yonhap.

The Time 100 Next list recognizes emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership in five categories – artists, phenoms, innovators, leaders and advocates, according to the magazine. Jung Ho-yeon was the only Korean actor to be on the list.

‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong-hyuk gave a reference to the model-actress, who made her acting debut with the 2021 global sensation survival drama.

“Ia-think Ho-yeon is still fighting every day against her fame, the expectations and the jealousy of her success, as well as her own desires. I often joke around and call her a ‘warrior,'” Hwang said.

“There’s no doubt that she has the skill and courage to fight her numerous battles. And I hope her acting career can become a true resting area, not her battleground.”

Jung Ho-yeon rose to global stardom for her role in ‘Squid Game‘. She won the best TV actress prizes at major US awards, including the Screen Actors Guild Awards. She was nominated for best drama series supporting actress at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards.

She has been cast in Hollywood films like Alfonso Cuaron’s upcoming thriller series ‘Disclaimer’ and Joe Talbot’s ‘The Governesses’.

