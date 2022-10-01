Angelina Jolie allegedly isn’t worried about who Brad Pitt dates. For the unversed, a lot is happening around the former IT couple of Hollywood over the past few weeks. Reports about their divorce and alleged abuse accusations against the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor Jolie resurfaced.

Not just that, but the legal drama around the custody battle of their estates elevated. Amidst all of this, rumours spread across social media that Brad is ready to date again and even got linked with Emily Ratajkowski. However, it is also said that the two are keeping it casual because of their messy divorces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard amid reports of him cheating earlier this month. However, a new source has reported that Angelina Jolie isn’t worried about who Brad Pitt dates. As per HollywoodLife, the Eternals actress knows about the rumours about her ex-husband dating the model.

“Angelina’s aware of the rumors linking Brad to Emily, of course, the news caught her eye,” an insider told the outlet. “But it’s not a big concern for her because the only thing that matters to her when it comes to Brad Pitt’s dating life is how it will affect her kids,” they continued. The source added, “Angelina Jolie has a policy to ignore stories in the press about Brad and who he may or may not be dating.”

The source also said that it would only be a concern for Jolie if Pitt’s relationship gets serious and involves their family. “The day he comes to her and says he plans to introduce someone to their kids, she will pay attention, but until then, it’s really of no interest to her,” they said.

While Brad Pitt is making noise over his alleged relationship with Emily Ratajkowski, Angelina Jolie is hitting the headlines over her humanitarian work. The Maleficent actress recently travelled to flood-stricken Pakistan to spread awareness about the catastrophe that has occurred in the country. She also voiced her support for the Iranian women who are protesting over the hijab rule.

Must Read: James Bond Soundtracks Receives A Tribute By Prime Video Through Their The Sound of 007 Documentary

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram