Brad Pitt is someone who cannot help but stay away from the headlines. For one reason or another – and mostly personal ones – the acclaimed actor is in the news. And here he’s once more. As per recent reports, the actor is keeping his relationship with Emily Ratajkowski ‘casual’ because of Angelina Jolie.

Yes, you read that right. As per a report, the reason behind ‘Bratajkowski’ not going all out about their bond is their messy public break-up with their exes. While Pitt and Jolie parted ways in 2016, Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard amid reports of him cheating earlier this month (the couple were married for four years). Read on for the full scoop.

A source recently informed Page Six that one of the reasons for Brad Pitt & Emily Ratajkowski keeping their relationship is the actor fears his ex-wife. The source told the publication, “Brad has quietly dated the last couple of years. He worries that [Angelina] Jolie will badmouth him to their kids, more than she already has, if he has a serious girlfriend.”

For the unversed, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in 2016 and have since been locked in an ugly custody and property battle. Their ongoing legal trial involves leaked FBI records, allegations of domestic violence, a bitter custody battle as well as a $250 million lawsuit over their French winery.

The source added, “Emily is hot mama, but Brad knows she has a lot of drama involving her divorce,” “He has enough of his own drama,” the insider added. The source signed off by saying “Bratajkowski” is “very casual” at the moment.

