It seems like controversies around Ana de Armas’ Blonde continue as the director Andrew Dominik describes Marilyn Monroe’s most notable character from ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ a movie about “well-dressed wh*res.” Before this, the film faced backlash over Monroe’s accent in it.

For the unversed, when the trailer was released, many viewers were outraged over de Armas’ casting because her accent did not entirely match The Seven Year Itch actress’ iconic tone. However, they were defended by Marilyn’s official estate, who said that Ana was a great casting choice.

However, now, the Blonde director Andrew Dominik has been on the receiving end of backlash over his comment. A small part of his recent interview with BFI’s Sight and Sound Magazine was shared on Twitter. In it, Dominik asked, “Does anyone watch Marilyn Monroe movies?” The director then talked about Monroe’s 1953 film ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ and said her character, Lorelei Lee, and actress Dorothy Shaw’s Jane Russell are “well-dressed wh*res.”

My interview with Andrew Dominik about Blonde – a film I detested – is now available online for @SightSoundmag. I think it was an illuminating chat. https://t.co/RIXOJDfNpB — Christina Newland (@christinalefou) September 27, 2022

While talking about Marilyn Monroe’s song ‘Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend’ from the movie, the Blonde director said, “It’s like, is that sisterly advice, ‘If you’re gonna f*ck, make sure you get paid? Or is it just romanticised wh*redom?’” His comments quickly went viral all over social media, and now, several people are calling out Andrew Dominik.

Check out a few reactions here:

“The director of Blonde, in an interview about Blonde, called Marilyn a “well-dressed wh*re” and claimed nobody even watches her movies. like, ya, I bet his take on Marilyn Monroe in the movie he made about her is really gonna do her justice !!” one user said.

“Tone is hard to read but is this needlessly hostile? Calling MM a well dressed wh*re whose movies no one watches… Dominik, is Marilyn Monroe in the room with you now?” another added, while pointing out how Ana de Armas and the rest of the crew believed Monroe‘s ghost haunted their set.

Turned it off, it feels incredibly pretentious, exploitative and over-reliant on its NC-17 rating which isn’t surprising considering the director called Marilyn Monroe a well dressed whore. https://t.co/kw36WqAnlS — Barra (@ThatBmanGuy) September 28, 2022

This is exactly the part I screenshotted from this too. It feels like he has so heavily objectified her in the sense that she is a literal empty doll for a story he wants to tell rather than a person with any motivation or drive or passion. — denabeeeeeee (@denawithab) September 27, 2022

A few even dragged Brad Pitt’s name into the matter as he is one of the producers of Blonde.

1/2 #BlondeNetflix what a disgusting, misogynistic foul interpretation of #MarilynMonroe . Not surprising since the director, Andrew Dominik refers to Marilyn & Jane Russell as whores. Not surprised that #BradPitt is a producer. Anyone really believe … — G. Buchanan (@asitwas_89) September 28, 2022

What a terrible terrible thing to say. And HE was the director?? Just unreal. This man has major issues, hate being one of them. Of course Brad 'the fake' produced it — Kim Ange (@KimAnge12) September 27, 2022

Do you agree with the backlash on the Blonde director describing Marilyn Monroe’s character as a “wh*res”?

