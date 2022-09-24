Many new and old reports about Marilyn Monroe are hitting the headlines now. The Netflix film, Blonde featuring Ana De Armas is going to release on September 28 and the actress of her time Marilyn Monroe is once again on our news feeds. Did you know about the secret affair that she had with the Hollywood superstar Elvis Presley? Scroll below to read about it.

Well, as a public, we knew that Marilyn and Elvis had met once at on set at Paramount Studios in June 1960. But did nothing happened after that? Well, a publicity and management agent, Byron Raphael had revealed the most scintillating affair report and it had gone wildfire.

According to Byron, as per Express UK, it all had started when Byron’s agent wanted him and Marilyn Monroe to go on public dates for publicity, but she had said no. Byron had kept this secret for 50 years, but in 2006, he had told this to Playboy and then the New York Post.

Talking about the incident in details, Byron had shared, “He was very embarrassed but I think she turned him down because she felt it was too public, but Presley didn’t give up and secretly set up a meeting. Two weeks later, Elvis called me and said ‘I want you to pick up Marilyn.’ It was a rainy night and I brought her to the Beverly Wilshire hotel and we went upstairs to his room.”

“When he saw her, they came together and, without a word, started kissing. I was in shock and didn’t know what to do. Then Marilyn Monroe, who was ten years older, said, ‘You’re pretty good for a guitar player.’ After two minutes they went into the bedroom and I didn’t know if I was supposed to leave, or stay and wait for them, so I sort of just dozed off. The next thing I knew I was startled awake by the door opening and I dove behind the bar. And they both walked out stark naked. I didn’t say a word, I just stayed quietly,” the agent further added.

Byron had mentioned that when it was all over Elvis had called a cab for Marilyn. And when he mentioned Marilyn to Elvis, he had said, “She’s a nice gal, but a little tall for me.”

Well, this really fuels up something but is it true? Guess, we’ll never know! What do you think?

