When it comes to a peculiar fashion statement, Kim Kardashian is one such celebrity whose name comes to our minds. The SKIM founder has reinvented the game for her own liking and doesn’t stop experimenting. She is a true fashionista, and her love for clothes echoes through many of her unusual yet inspiring choices.

However, there are times when the middle Kardashian sister has been trolled over her choices. Previously, the billionaire was called out for wearing Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic Happy Birthday Mr President dress. Rumours flew that Kim damaged the piece, which is considered an antique.

However, it was later said that the rumours are false and that the dress already had those damages. Now, Kim Kardashian is being trolled once again after The Kardashian star wore an unusual piece of accessory. She recently made an appearance on Good Morning America. But it wasn’t the interview that caught fans’ attention. It was the $425 (Rs 34 thousand) Balenciaga credit card earrings she wore that are making all the buzz.

Several people took to Twitter to share their reactions on the same. “Kim Kardashian wears atrociously ugly earrings to keep people from looking at her atrociously ugly hair,” one user wrote. Another user said, “WTF is @KimKardashian wearing for her earrings? Credit cards? Are they contactless pay enabled? Does she tap to pay with her head at the payment terminal? How does that work?”

“Wow I really truly dislike these,” a third user wrote.

“They worship money. She looks stupid,” said another.

“Kim, whatever those earrings are, no matter what they cost, just take them off and throw them away!!” one more netizen reacted.

Clearly, the fans have made sure to know that they do not like Kim Kardashian’s credit card earrings. What are your thoughts on it?

