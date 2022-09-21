Ana de Armas is all set to bring to the big screen the story of Marilyn Monroe with the upcoming historical psychological drama Blonde. Written and directed by Andrew Dominik, the film is based on the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. But did you know Ana and the film’s crew took the late actress’ permission before production started?

This is true and they did it in the cutest and sweetest way possible. According to the actress’ own admission, the team visited the late actress’ grave to kinda ask her permission. Read on to know all she had to say.

During a recent conversation with AnOther magazine, Ana de Armas revealed that she left a handwritten card on Marilyn Monroe’s grave in Westwood Village Memorial Park on the first day of production on Blonde. The actress said, “We got this big card and everyone in the crew wrote a message to her. Then we went to the cemetery and put it on her grave.”

Continuing further, Ana de Armas said, “We were asking for permission in a way. Everyone felt a huge responsibility, and we were very aware of the side of the story we were going to tell — the story of Norma Jeane, the person behind this character, Marilyn Monroe. Who was she really?”

The provocative NC-17-rated movie has attracted controversy for its fictionalized portrayal of Monroe. Amidst this, Ana defended the film saying director Andrew Dominik was thoughtful from the start.

Blonde reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, from her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane through her rise to stardom. Besides Ana De Armas, the supporting cast of the film also includes Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams. The film debuted at the Venice Film Festival and premieres on Netflix on Friday.

