Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston is one of the well-known celebrities in the International film industry. She shot to fame with her role as Rachel Green in the popular sitcom Friends. Since then she has appeared in several films

Jennifer is also the recipient of several awards and accolades like the Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. She has been featured in numerous magazines’ lists of the world’s most beautiful women.

Jennifer Aniston is also one of the actresses who isn’t afraid to take up bold roles. Back in 2013, the actress managed to pull off an epic striptease in the hit comedy We’re The Millers. In the film, Jen’s character Rose used her body to lure away the bad guys in a bid to save her pretend family from being killed by Mexican drug lords.

Jennifer rocked sheer nude lace lingerie as she danced around the repair workshop flaunting every curve of her figure. Needless to say, she turned up the heat as she was drenched in water as her male co-stars looked on in awe of her. Take a look at the video below:

However, transforming into the ultimate striptease act was an easy task for Jennifer Aniston. She once revealed that she was initially skeptical to perform the scene. As reported by The Things.com, she said, “I would say that was a challenging one for me. I just had to do it. We rolled the cameras and I just had to bite the bullet. It was a little uncomfortable at first, but then you get into it. Doing the rehearsals alone with [the choreographer] and then all of a sudden you’re on the set and there are three cameras and a bunch of crew. Yeah, it was a little intimidating at first.”

Later, Jen also admitted that she may have gone a little overboard talking to HuffPost. She wanted to ensure that her private parts would not be visible during the scene. She said, “I had no taping. I really just doubled my bras. I had a thong and then two pairs of underwear. Why I thought that was going to help protect anything is beyond me. Because that’s just like ridiculous. … I was like, ‘No, I need three bras! I need three bras because God forbid that one if it’s gonna escape!’”

