The buzz around Olivia Wilde’s directorial Don’t Worry Darling which stars Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, and Chris Pine in the leading role has all the buzz going on around it. The movie apart from what’s packed in the screen, is also making most of the news for what is happening around it. Be it the feud between Wilde and Pugh or the most latest spit controversy that involves Styles and Pine. Turns out the reps have now decided to clear things and called the row baseless.

For the unversed, team Don’t Worry Darling is in Venice promoting their movie at the prestigious film festival. Amid all the drama around whether Florence will attend the panel and the carpet with the team or not, a moment occurred which unknowingly looked like Harry was spitting on Pine and that triggered the Internet.

It was a video where Harry Styles returns to his chair and the entire audience is clapping including Chris Pine. He bends down a little before sitting and it appears like he spit. What also kind of fuels the notion is that Pine instantly stops clapping with an indefinable expression. Now the reps have finally broken silence on the same.

As per Comicbook, Chris Pine’s representatives have now issued a statement where they call the spit row a ridiculous story. “This is a ridiculous story – a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.”

The statement further read. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

Chris pine just wondered where his sunglasses were after the applause. And he zoned out (likes he’s been doing all day) and realised it’s in his lap. So I am sorry to say harry styles did not spit on him. pic.twitter.com/7b4GoCvnHJ — priscilla (@cinemazietgeist) September 6, 2022

Don’t Worry Darling hits screens across on September 23.

