Did Amber Heard engage in violence with her alleged girlfriend, Eve Barlow? This year has been hectic for the Aquaman star as she not only had to go to court over the defamation trial slammed by Johnny Depp, who has also been on the receiving end of constant hate from netizens.

Not just that, but Heard seemingly will be left with no money after she pays off Depp’s $10.35 million verdict dues. It is being said that the actress reached out to her pals in Hollywood to help with that. This includes Margot Robbie, Kristen Stewart, and Cara Delevingne.

Coming back to the point, a new report has come in suggesting that Amber Heard had a huge physical fight with her rumoured girlfriend Eve Barlow. After the Johnny Depp case ended, Heard travelled to Israel with Eve and daughter Oonagh for a vacation. Photos of them went viral across social media. For the unversed, Barlow has been one of Amber’s most loyal supporters.

Eve Barlow even visited the court when Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had locked horns earlier this year over the defamation trial. However, she was later barred from attending it. Now, according to International Business Times, Amber left her girlfriend bruised following a physical fight in a hotel in Israel. It said that Oonagh was not with Amber during the fight.

The report stated that a source said, “I’ve heard from a friend that Amber and Eve had a fight in the hotel room in Israel. There were noise like a fight happening in the room where Amber and Eve were in.” They also claimed that the camera in the hallway captured them fighting and that Barlow “left the hotel with a black eye.”

Previously, Amber Heard was accused and arrested after her then-girlfriend Tasya van Ree and she got into an argument at an airport. The actress was taken into custody and booked for misdemeanor domestic violence after she allegedly struck Ree.

