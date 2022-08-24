A lot of noise has been made about unsealed documents from the court that tarnished the image of Johnny Depp all over again. The consequence of it was as many as 105 celebrities withdrew their support for the actor. While many thought Amber Heard has benefitted from the situation, it looks like the Aquaman star is being ghosted by her own very close friends including Kristen Stewart, Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne. Scroll below for all the details.

A lot has unfolded ever since Amber and Johnny recently fought the defamation trial. It was all over an op-ed heard written in The Washington Post back in 2018. She claimed to be a “public figure” who’s suffered domestic violence. While she had not mentioned JD in her article, she did confess that the story was targeted at him in the Virginia court, thus losing the case.

As per a recent report by Star Magazine, Amber Heard has been forced to relocate to a smaller house as she lost out on a lot of money and projects amid the Johnny Depp case. She was helpless and reached out to her friends in Hollywood including Kristen Stewart, Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne.

A source close to the development details, “Amber has reached out to her old party pals like Kirsten Stewart, Cara Delevingne, and Margot Robbie, hoping they’ll help her with a place to stay. She’s getting snubbed and, in many cases, flat-out ghosted.”

Well, this does sound like a worrisome situation for Amber Heard but hopefully, she’ll get out of it. The Aquaman star was also recently seen hanging out with her ex-partner Tasya Van Ree.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp has been focusing on his concerts and his upcoming French movie, Jeanne Du Barry.

