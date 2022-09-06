The Marvel Cinematic Universe is exponentially growing and there is no stop to it anytime soon. The studio has brought itself to a point where nothing feels impossible for them. One example was when they acquired 20th Century Fox and made their way into the MCU for the X-Men and Fantastic Four. The further introduction of Multiverse in the timeline gave them enough room to reintroduce, debut and reprise whoever they want. And looks like Nicolas Cage as Ghost Rider is on the roaster next and that too for Secret Wars.

Advertisement

For the unversed, it was recently that Marvel subtly confirmed the entry of X-Men and Deadpool into their territory. Later Kevin Feige took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con and announced that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will reunite for two movies and one of which is Avengers: Secret Wars. Now it looks like the makers have a plan to bring in the Ghost Rider.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right! As per the newest report in Giant Freakin Robot, Marvel bosses have now started to approach Nicolas Cage to reprise his Ghost Rider aka Johnny Blaze in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are bigger plans and below is all you need to know about this most exciting update of the day.

If you are unaware of the timeline, Nicholas Cage first appeared as Johnny Blaze in the 2007 release Ghost Rider. Under the Sony banner then, the film didn’t open to critical acclaim, but that didn’t stop massive box office coming in. Part 2 titled Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance was a dud at both ends and that somehow ended the run for a while.

But now Marvel’s heads have a plan where they want Nicolas Cage to become the Ghost Rider yet again and play a very pivotal part in the events of the much anticipated Secret Wars. The movie is the second one in phase 6 where the Avengers will be reuniting. The scheduled release for the same is 2025 as of now.

How excited are you about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Mad Max: Fury Road Sequel Greenlit, Charlize Theron & Tom Hardy Are Reuniting Reportedly

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram