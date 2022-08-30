Rumours are abuzz that even before entering Phase 6 with The Kang Dynasty, the new Avengers team will get a special introduction in the Captain America: The New World. Exciting much? Well to know the whole speculation, scroll down below!

Well, I can clearly state this that 80 out of 100 per cent are Marvel fanatic? Tell me if I am wrong. We all cried when Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johanson) bid their goodbyes. However, it’s time for the new generation of Avengers. So far, as per reports, the new Avengers team have two confirmed appearance in MCU’s future.

As per Marvel’s San Diego Comic Con 2022, the Avengers team will appear just in time at the end of the Multiverse Saga. According to Kevin Feige, the head of MCU, it takes several years for an Avenger team to form, and each film represent their visions, as stated in Screenrant. However, whoever is on the new Avenger team they might have a chance to appear before their time to give a sneak peek of their chemistry.

In Avengers: Infinty War, even though the team members were split up and went into different directions, their bond and dynamics made us believe in what they were doing together, feeling the emotions. To have the same thing with the new generation so that The Kang Dynasty get a readymade team, the new Avengers unit must appear beforehand.

And it would be best if it’s Captain America: The New World. We have the proof from earlier that Captain America movies, along with Avengers as supportive characters always work out very well. Moreover now Falcon being the Captain America in the next movie, will be a stepping stone for him if he leads Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

What do you think? Won’t it be a great start for Sam Wilson (Falcon/Captain America) to assemble the new Avengers team in his solo movie Captain America: The New World? Let us know!

