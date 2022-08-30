There might be mixed feelings about every big move that the Marvel Cinematic Universe bosses are making at this point, but all of us are on the same page and that of love when it comes to Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3. The movie that is the third installment in the solo franchise of the Merc With A Mouth, is one of the most anticipated movies. First to see where it goes and second that is now an MCU canon. But if we see what Ryan feels, his fears are completely different.

Ryan played Deadpool for the first time in 2009 alongside Hugh Jackman led X-Men Origins- Wolverine. Cut to 2016, he jumped on the screen yet again but this time in a solo franchise that was comic accurate and fans loved the fact that Wade Wilson now broke the fourth wall. The world now awaits the third part as the team is now actively developing it as per Kevin Feige.

But Ryan Reynolds who is all set to wear the costume for the fourth time has some concerns that shows that there is a nervous bone in the most robust person we know too. The actor has now spoken about his biggest fear with Deadpool 3 and you cannot deny that. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Comicbook, Ryan Reynolds who will be soon seen debuting into the MCU as Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3 afraid that what if he let’s down the fans. “I’d been in the comic book arena before, to no real success. And I thought, ‘Wow, if this doesn’t work, I’m gonna let people down.’ And that was my biggest fear, was just letting folks down who loved this character,” said Reynolds.

Meanwhile, the MCU Bosses recently confirmed Deadpool and Wolverine’s entry to their universe as they released Deadpool and Logan on Disney+. When asked about the idea of Shawn Levy bringing Hugh Jackman in the third part, Ryan Reynolds said, “That would be amazing. I say write to Kevin Feige, care of Marvel Cinematic Universe at whatever Buena Vista Way. I don’t know where it is, but yeah, that would be nice. That would be a dream. That would be dream come true.”

