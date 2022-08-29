Tara Sutaria is currently getting appreciated for her recently released film Ek Villain 2. Apart from being an actress, she is also a great singer but for what the actress gets followed by millions of fans, that is her fashion sense. Tara never fails to mesmerise her audience with her sartorial choices.

Be it ethnic, indo-western, or trendy western outfits, Tara knows how to style what. Tara has a knack for lehengas and she often wears them in all the ways possible making them trendy enough to inspire every one.

A few hours ago, Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram handle and dropped two glamorous pictures from the latest ART X Fashion series fashion show of the designer Rimzim Dadu, where she turned into a gorgeous showstopper. She wore a beautiful navy blue-coloured lehenga from the shelves of Rimzim. Sharing them, she wrote in the caption, “Thrilled to be back in Delhi to honour the fabulous ART X Fashion series at @knmaindia celebrating 15 years of @rimzimdaduofficial.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Tara Sutaria’s lehenga had a geometric patterned design all over it with white, black and light blue-coloured feathers that gave a 3D look. On the other hand, the blouse was of a solid colour with a plunging neckline. She accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings and for makeup, she opted for a dewy look. With light foundation, blushed cheeks, smokey eyes, and glossy lip shade, Tara Sutaria completed her look. She kept her pin-straight hair open.

Tara Sutaria looked absolutely dead-drop gorgeous as the showstopper. What do you think of her look? Let us know!

