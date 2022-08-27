Last night was a star studded affair at Bollywood’s ace designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding festivities. From Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor to Varun Dhawan, everyone was all decked up and looked their stylish best but there was one person in particular who stole the limelight with her ulta-chic outfit was Malaika Arora. The beauty looked ethereal in an ivory-coloured chikankari Manish Malhotra lehenga that she accessorised with emerald jewels and it’s finally time to get over Deepika Padukone’s look from her ramp walk. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures below.

Advertisement

Malaika wore a lehenga from Manish’s latest collection ‘Mijwan 2022’ for which recently Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked the ramp. The lehenga came with a beautiful intricate embroidery all over it and the blouse had detailing too which she styled with her natural dewy makeup look.

Advertisement

Malaika Arora’s ivory-coloured lehenga came with a detailed chikankari work all over it along with the matching blouse with sequin and elite handwork on it. We loved what Deepika wore for Mijwan 2022 but we Malaika has served this LEWK like a queen.

The beauty flaunted her hourglass figure in the lehenga while subtly flaunting her abs and accessorised her look with an emerald choker, a raniwala haar with statement rings to finish off the look.

For makeup, Malaika Arora went with smokey pink hues on the eyes with nude glossy lips and flushed cheeks. She also applied loads of highlighter on the face and neck, accentuating her facial features while giving us goddess vibes. She kept her tresses open with soft waves at the length that she donned with a middle-parting.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Isn’t she a stunner? Malaika Arora, is there literally anything that you can’t nail when it comes to your fashion choices? We’re a sucker for your love!

For those of you who want to know, this is the lehenga that Malla’s wearing at Kunal Rawa and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@manishmalhotraworld)

For more fashion updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: A Love Letter To Mohsin Naveed Ranjha & How Designers Like Him Should Be Celebrated Everyday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram