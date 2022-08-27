Bollywood lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora never leave a chance to take the web by storm. Every time they post a photo or video together, it goes viral in no time for all the obvious reasons. The duo recently made a fashion splash at their good friends and designers – Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta – pre-wedding bash.

An inside video from the bash has now surfaced on the web and it has grabbed netizens’ attention for different reasons.

The viral video opens with Malaika Arora dancing with a friend at the wedding bash and then soon starts to get cosy with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The couple then shakes a leg together leaving the onlookers hooked. For the wedding bask, the diva opted for a white chikankari lehenga which she paired with full sleeves backless blouse. Letting her hair down, she wore a statement rain haar. Unlike the previous time, Malla changed her Chaiyya Chaiyya partner from Shah Rukh Khan to Arjun Kapoor.

Watch the video below:

Soon after the video surfaced, netizens didn’t wait long to troll the couple. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Jab iska ye gaana aaaya tha jab arjun kapoor aagaya tha kya duniya me kachaaraa Bollywood.” Another said, “Kya matlab ye kabhi shaadi nai krenge or dusro ki shaadi me hi nachenge.” A user also compared her dance to Nora Fatehi and said. “Nora k jamane m kon is ko dekhega . Bhai koi talent nai dono k pass bc. Nya kro kch.” Well, apart from this others went on to call them ‘Shameless’ and ‘Nashedi’ Check out the comments below:

Well, this is not the first time, Malaika has set the stage on fire with her Chaiyya Chaiyya moves. Earlier, she broke into the dance at a wedding with one and only Shah Rukh Khan.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on netizens trolling them? Do let us know by commenting down below.

