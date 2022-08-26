Bollywood biggies Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are the backbone of Indian cinema. One can’t even think of Bollywood without these three. Earlier, we have often seen the trio come together for multiple events and awards. However, with time things changed so did these superstars. After being at the loggerheads, SRK and Dabangg actor are once again cordial with each other.

We recently got our hands-on throwback video of the trio that sees them having a gala time together. You just can’t afford to miss this.

In the throwback video, which is viral now sees Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan wearing an all-black attire which they paired with black sunglasses. In the clip, the trio is seen singing ‘Dekha Hai Pehli Baar’ from Sajan starring Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. The video has resurfaced on the web and we just can’t get enough of it.

Commenting on the Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s video a user wrote, “Before award functions used be full of fun. Nowadays award function is waste and awards are also waste,” while another said, “This three are most talented and most handsome young man I just love their singing dancing” A user also compared their dance to people who dance at weddings. The comment read, “They’re dancing like jaise Indian shaadi me Nachte h log ya pi kr Jaise holy m nachte h Mauja h mauja.”

Watch the video below:

Haha, hilarious! Isn’t this the best watch on the web today?

On the work front, this afternoon Salman Khan announced his next ‘Kisi Ka Bhai… Kisi Ki Jaan’ and shared his first glimpse of the film. Apart he will also be seen in interesting projects like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde, then Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. SRK on the other hand is making comeback with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. He also has Rajkumari Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan.

Coming back to this epic video we’re sure this has already made your weekend. Ain’t we, right?

