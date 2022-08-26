Bollywood’s heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra began his journey in Bollywood through Karan Johar’s hit film Student Of The Year. Since then girls went complete Gaga over the new chocolate boy of the B-town and in no time he has a humongous fan following. Not just looks, Sidharth also makes sure everyone is left baffled by his on-screen performance.

Before stardom, the ‘Biba Munda’ of Bollywood worked as an assistant director in Karan Johar’s My Name Is Khan back in 2010. The actor never fails to speak what’s on his mind. Once the actor shared his take on why Hollywood was way more organized and better than Bollywood.

An old post which was a transcription from Sidharth Malhotra’s old interview with Filmfare once again resurfaced on the internet. The said interview (that was shared on Reddit) took place in 2016, in which Sidharth was asked about his experience while working as an assistant director for Karan Johar’s My Name Is Khan in Los Angeles. The actor opened up about his experience saying, how amazing Hollywood was in comparison to Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra started off by saying, “The way the West functions is so organised. Their planning is precise. I witnessed the facilities Screen Actors Guild (SAG) gives to its actors. Since, we shot MNIK in LA, a lot of SAG actors were cast in the film. They are extremely particular about their breaks. Every actor is insured medically. There’s always an ambulance on the set to deal with an emergency. If you work extra hours, you’re paid for it. Their royalty system is excellent.”

Sidharth Malhotra also added, “Even if you’re a character actor in a film and if your contract says you’re entitled to royalty, you will keep getting it for years. You can maintain your lifestyle. Mr Anupam Kher, who’s done few Hollywood films, told me he still keeps receiving cheques. Even Shah Rukh sir and Kajol ma’am get it because they are SAG actors due to MNIK. Smaller actors aren’t insecure either. In India, there’s no financial guarantee.”

In the same interview when asked about his opinion on the types of changes to be brought in Bollywood by learning from Hollywood Sidharth said, “Our planning methods should change. Their prep is detailed with great thought at work behind it. There is no concept of narration there. The biggest of the actors read the scripts. Directors don’t just direct their own scripts. They get scripts from writers. Here, we have the concept of ‘written and directed by’. Most well-known directors here, barring a few, write their own films. I have taken scripts from writers to directors but they appeared apprehensive to direct those stories. They said they had their own material. This attitude should change. It will only bring in good writers. There’s a serious dearth of them right now.”

Sidharth will next appear in the action film Yodha. The movie will be directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Under Dharma Productions’ banner, the movie will cast Sidharth alongside Disha Patani. The movie is set to come out on 11th November 2022.

