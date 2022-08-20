Actor Sidharth Malhotra was born on January 16 which means he is a Capricorn on the zodiac sign wheel. He is ambitious, hardworking, very realistic and practical about his life. Scroll below to know the most compatible zodiac signs with the Shershaah actor.

According to celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji, Sidharth is compatible with a few earth signs and he shares an emotional connection with some water signs.

Sidharth Malhotra is well known for his determination and his individuality as well. When it comes to romance, Capricorns can be very much like Mills and Boon male characters but their practicality does not let them sync in with some zodiacs. Interestingly, they make great friends with some signs, which are probably the least expected ones.

Taurus with Sidharth Malhotra

This zodiac sign complements the Capricorn in many ways. Both admire each other and have rather mutual goals and aspirations. If we are looking at the love compatibility meter then these two make the best pair. The consistency remains intact between the two as Taurus is 100 % into it.

Virgo and Sidharth Malhotra

These two zodiacs are very similar. A Virgo and Sidharth, being a Capricorn, both like to put in the same amount of effort on their relationship and both consider the future. They take their romantic relationships very seriously. Virgos are selective but once they have decided on someone, they will remain loyal.

Cancer and Sidharth Malhotra

These two are considered a beautiful match and that is so because of the partnership that they have. Cancerians are nurturing and Sid, a Capricorn, would be in awe of those characteristics. Their relationship oozes comfort and that warmth that we all look for in a relationship.

Pisces and Sidharth Malhotra

These two are interestingly opposite in many ways but they can make the best of friends. They can work well together, make a great team and automatically they work in sync. The Capricorn loves dominating and the Pisces is okay taking it as long as they don’t cross their exploitation limit. Pisces trust Capricorns because of their practical and fair judgement. Both the zodiac signs are free spirits and this binds them together.

Well, what’s shocking is that Leo doesn’t make it to the list and for those unversed, that’s what Kiara Advani is! Well, opposites really attract it seems.

Predictions By: Pandit Jagannath Guruji

