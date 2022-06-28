Bollywood’s rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani never fails to give their fans major relationship goals. Both the actors have done a mind-blowing job as Captain Vikram Batra and his love lady Dimple Cheema, in Shershaah and that’s how B-town gained another lovely couple.

Both the love birds have gained themself a massive fandom and guess what fans? We have a huge surprise for you. Read on to know what we are actually talking about.

According to recent reports by IndiaToday, after giving a blockbuster with Shershaah, lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are planning to star with each other in another romantic film. Yes, you have read absolutely right.

While speaking about it, a source close to the development spilt the beans about the two’s plans and told IndiaToday, “Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in talks for a romantic film where they will be paired together. While both Sidharth and Kiara loved the script, they are yet to sign it on the dotted lines.”

Wow! Isn’t that some amazing news fans?

On the professional front, Kiara Advani is now making headlines for starring in the recent hit film JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli. The film was released a few days back and fans are loving the camaraderie shared by VD and Kiara. Meanwhile, Sidharth who was last seen in Shershaah will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. The project will be released on OTT. He also has to Thank God for Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in his kitty.

Are you fans all excited to see Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in another romantic film? Make sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

