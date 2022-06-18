Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have never missed giving us a couple goals. The way these two are around each other, fans can’t help but ship the two love birds together. While the two are quite close to each other, they never miss a chance to compliment or make sly lines at each other.

Advertisement

Talking about the same, did you know Kiara was once taken aback after hearing what Sidharth said on the Kapil Sharma Show? Read on to know all about it!

Advertisement

Well, the incident took place during the promotions of Shershaah, when both Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra arrived on The Kapil Sharma Show. While the two were having a conversation with the host Kapil Sharma, Sidharth talked about a fact about himself not drinking at all. The Student of the Year actor said, “Mai waise tho Punjabi family se hu, but eak cheez jo mere ghar wale bhi bura mante hai ki mai Peeta nahi hu. Humare liye inke (Kiara) khayal he kaffi the waha pe garmi ko mehesus karne ke liye.” (i belong to a Punjabi family but one thing my parents also dont like is that I don’t drink. So for me her (Kiara) image was enough to experience warmth.)

As soon as he said that, Kiara Advani was left completely shocked and confused, figuring out whether Sidharth Malhotra was talking about them or their roles in the movie. Later Sidharth continued, “Nahi waha se… unki love story he waisi hai Vikram ji aur Dimple ji ki.” ( No over there, Vikram ji and Dimple Ji’s (characters from the movie) love story is like that only.) To this we see Kiara Advani blushing into laughter as she said, “I almost missed that”. To this Kapil Sharma continued, “Kiara soch mai pad gai ki ye film character ki baat kar rahe hai ki real ki baat kar rahe hai.” (Kiara was thinking whether he was talking about the film characters or was it in reality) Hearing this everyone started laughing.

Check out the video from YouTube, Buzz Hub channel:

https://youtube.com/shorts/jTDe927cauw?feature=share

Talking about the movie, Shershaah was directed by Vishnuvardhan and was released on 12th August 2021. The story was about Vikram Batra who was set on a mission to gain victory for India during the Kargil war.

For more updates stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kiara Advani Has A Net Worth Of 23 Crores! BMW & Mercedes Cars To Plush Apartment Worth 15 Crores – Her Progress Will Make You Go ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram