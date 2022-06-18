Basking in the success of her career, Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo. Co-starring Varun Dhawan, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles. JugJugg Jeeyo is helmed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta and is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma production. Apart from her upcoming film, Kiara Advani is also making news owing to her personal life.

Kiara is rumoured to be dating hunk, Sidharth Malhotra. The love story apparently started when they were shooting for Shershaah.

The rumoured couple recently made a fashion splash at an award show. For the night, Kiara looked hot in a lilac floor-length shimmer gown with a plunging neckline. The actress rounded off her look by tying her hair in a sleek lower ponytail and minimum make-up. On the other hand, the lover boy Sidharth Malhotra opted for a tan brown suit with which he paired blue loafers that accentuated his look. Sid and Kiara also won Super Stylish Actor Male and Female.

Now a new video from inside the event and surfaced and it will cease your hearts. In the new and viral clip, the couple looks lost in each other. The video, which was shared by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s fan page opens with Sid posing on the red carpet followed by Kiara. However later, Kiara is seen holding Sidharth’s arm and sliding her hand down to hold Sid’s hand while she’s busy talking to her industry friends.

Later, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hug each other as she goes on to the stage to grab her award. What makes our hearts flutter is when the couple looks lost in their own worlds. Sid and Kiara are seen engrossed in a conversation while Arjun Kapoor is seen delivering a speech on the stage. Being a doting boyfriend, Sid also accompanies Kiara to the stage as all the celebs come together to do the Nacchh Punjabbann step to promote the upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo. Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ꜱɪᴅᴋɪᴀʀᴀ<3 (@siara_4evr)

Awww! Don’t they look too cute together?

JugJugg Jeeyo is slated to hit the big screens on June 24, 2022, i.e., coming Friday!

