Father's Day 2022: From Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan To Saif Ali Khan - Here Are Some Of The Hottest 'Papa Bears' In Bollywood!

Father’s Day 2022: We all don’t need a special day or date to celebrate our fathers because they need to be celebrated every day. Yes, that’s correct. On the occasion of the same, we bring you the hottest fathers in Bollywood including Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Aparshakti Khurana

The multi talented actor Aparshakti Khurana is a proud father to sweet little daughter Arzoie. Aparshakti and wife Aakriti became proud parents in 2021. The young actor-singer is often seen posting videos and pictures on social media being a doting father. He even took to social media writing a heartfelt letter addressing his love for her daughter recently.

Shahid Kapoor

The super talented Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are proud parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Shahid, when not shooting, prefers to spend time with his kids. In an interview Shahid said his children don’t know what he actually does for a living but always celebrate his achievements with pure innocence.

Hrithik Roshan

A feature like this cannot be completed without mentioning the hottest father of Bollywood – Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik is father to teenagers Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Even though Hrithik and Suzanne separated in 2013, Hrithik, like a doting father, never left the sides of his two growing sons.

Angad Bedi

The super fit actor Angad Bedi and the ravishing Neha Dhupia are proud parents to daughter Mehr and son Guriq. He is often seen posting pictures and videos of him with daughter Mehr having a great fun.

Ayushmann Khurrana

One of the best actors of current time Ayushmann Khurrana is a proud father to son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. Like younger brother Aparshakti, Ayushmann too is very close to his children. Wife Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann ensures they both are not exposed to media and paparazzi and their children’s pictures are only seen through their social media handles. As a father Ayushmann wants to give them a normal life like any other child without the feeling of being a star kid and learn everything the hard way.

Kunal Kemmu

The hot young actor Kunal Kemmu and wife Soha Ali Khan are parents to their 5 year old daughter Inaaya Kaumi. Like any father Kunal too prefers spending time with his daughter when is not shooting. Kunal even inked himself close to his heart his daughter’s name in Devanagari to showcase his love for his only daughter. The actor is often seen posting pictures of him with Inaaya on social media.

Saif Ali Khan

He is easily considered to be the hottest father of Bollywood – Saif Ali Khan. He is father to four beautiful children, with ex wife Amrita Singh he father to daughter and actress Sara Ali Khan and the handsome hunk and lookalike to Saif Ibrahim who is also set to make his debut in Bollywood. And from wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif is father to sons Taimur and Jeh.

