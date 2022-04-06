Shahid Kapoor is all out at the moment promoting his next, Jersey with co-star Mrunal Thakur. During one such media interaction for the same, the actor was asked about the impossible moments in his life and the Haider actor had a hilarious response to it. And it includes his wife Mira Kapoor and kids Misha and Zain.

Shahid tied the knot to Mira in 2015. The duo are parents to two kids – daughter Misha born in 2016 and son Zain born in 2018. While the actor never shies away from talking and praising his family, the actor in this conversation said that he is thrown out of his house daily by the trio but he always returns.

During a recent chat with host Siddharth Kannan, Shahid Kapoor was quizzed about the impossible moments in his life. Responding to the question, the Kabir Singh actor said, “Roz apne biwi aur baccho ke saamne, aisa lagta hai ki meri aukat hi nahi hai. Lekin main ghar mein reh raha hu abhi bhi. 7 saal se nikla nahi mai ghar se, matlab nikla, (par) aa gaya wapas. (I feel it every day that I have no status in front of my wife and my children. Still I am living at the home. I haven’t left home for 7 years. I mean I leave, but I come back).”

When Siddharth inquired if Shahid Kapoor feels Mira Kapoor and the kids – Misha and Zain will throw him out of the house daily, the actor – in Hindi – said, “I don’t feel that, it actually happens. You have two daughters so they protect you. I only have one daughter, and she has started going to school now. Injustice is done with me when she is not there.”

Check out Shahid Kapoor making this funny confession here:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will soon be seen playing the male lead in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s upcoming sports drama Jersey, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. The film is scheduled for release on April 14, 2022. He will also be seen in Bloody Daddy as well as Raj & DK’s upcoming web series with Raashii Khanna.

